Man guilty of DUII in deadly crash that killed bicyclist sentenced to 6 years in prison

A man who pleaded guilty to DUII and criminally negligent homicide for hitting and killing a bicyclist in southwest Portland has been sentenced to six years in prison.

Willard Earl Tow, 62, was arrested in May 2016. He pleaded guilty in April and was sentenced Monday.

Emergency crews responded to the 6300 block of Southwest Multnomah Boulevard at 4 p.m. May 30 on a report of a bicyclist who had been hit by a car.

Andrzej Kurkowski, 77, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said Kurkowski and Tow were both heading east on Multnomah Boulevard when Tow hit Kurkowski from behind.

Tow remained at the scene and was initially arrested on charges including DUII, manslaughter and reckless driving.

Police said intoxication and speed were factors in the crash.

Court records show Tow previously pleaded guilty to DUII in August 2011 and was sentenced to diversion.

He was sentenced to six years and three months in prison Monday.

