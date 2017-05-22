Deputies, inmate identified in deadly officer-involved shooting at PeaceHealth

Two Clark County Sheriff's Office deputies remain on paid critical incident leave following the deadly officer-involved shooting of a jail inmate at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver.

The sheriff's office identified the deputies involved in Thursday's shooting as Elissa Black, an 11-year veteran of the force, and Pam Frisby, a 12-year veteran.

John Martin, 66, died from a gunshot wound to the torso, according to the Clark County Medical Examiner's Office.

Police and deputies responded to a shooting in the Firstenburg Tower on the PeaceHealth campus on Thursday morning.

Investigators said Martin, a Clark County Jail inmate, was taken to PeaceHealth on Wednesday morning after complaining of an unspecified medical issue. He was held overnight under the guard of two corrections deputies.

A sheriff's office spokesman said Martin was shot after he "took action," but no other details have been released about the shooting. Martin was taken into surgery after being shot, but later died from his injuries.

The case remains under investigation by the Regional Major Crimes Team.

Martin was in custody for a parole violation.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.