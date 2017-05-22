Beaverton PD make arrest in gym ID theft case

Officers in Beaverton report that they arrested a woman suspected of breaking into lockers at gyms across the area.

According to the Beaverton Police Department, Angela Jeanne Cooley would go into the women's locker room area at several 24-Hour Fitness and LA Fitness club locations in Beaverton and break into lockers.

Investigators said she would then take car keys from the lockers and steal items out of the cars like purses, wallets and credit cards.

Police officers said she also used some of the stolen credit cards at nearby businesses, racking up huge bills.

Last week investigators said Cooley was also suspected in numerous other similar cases in the Portland area.

Cooley was taken to the Washington County Jail and is scheduled to be in court Monday afternoon.

