Oregon State Fair concerts include Joan Jett, Vince Neil, Trace Adkins, Third Eye Blind

The Oregon State Fair has announced its 2017 lineup of concerts featuring acts spanning multiple music genres.

The concerts will run from Aug. 25-Sept. 4 at the fairgrounds in Salem.

In making the announcement Monday, organizers described the lineup as "the most colorful concerts of the summer."

Here is the schedule of concerts:

Friday, Aug. 25 - Dwight Yoakam at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 26 - Joan Jett & the Blackhearts at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 27 - Salem Symphony/Windborne’s Music of Pink Floyd at 8 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 28 - Josh Turner at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 29 - For King & Country at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 30 - Kenny Loggins at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 31 - Third Eye Blind at 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 1 - Vince Neil at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 2 - Trace Adkins at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 3 - Salem Symphony/Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl at 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 4 - Eddie Money at 4 p.m.

Nine of the 11 concerts are free with fair admission. That does not apply to either Sunday performance by the Salem Symphony.

There are around 6,000 general admission seats.

Limited VIP seating is available for $35 for most concerts and can be purchased starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday at oregonstatefair.org.

“In keeping with our tradition of bringing the perfect mix of musical genres to our end of the summer party, this year’s lineup is one of our best ever. We couldn’t be more thrilled with the artists who are coming to the fair,” said Dan Cox, Oregon State Fair spokesperson.

