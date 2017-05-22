Despite warm weather, rivers are still cool at Kelley Point Park

Those looking to cool off Monday may want to stay out of local rivers. Besides both the water level and temperature being reasons for concern, lifeguards are still noticeably absent from most watering holes.

Even as temperatures hit 90 degrees Monday, the water was still quite cold at Kelley Point Park, where the Columbia River meets the Willamette River.

The current water temperature is in the mid-50s, not exactly ideal for swimming. There are warning signs at the popular park posted telling people not to get into the water.

For visitors thinking about picnicking on the beach, be forewarned. The water level is so high in some areas that it is reaching the trees, not leaving much of a beach to sit on.

Meanwhile, AMR ambulance service officials told FOX 12 they are wrapping up training and getting everyone certified for the summer season.

Portland Fire and Rescue is expected to eliminate its dive team due to budget cuts, meaning there will be fewer first responders assisting with rescues.

Last year, several people, including some small children, died in local rivers. While safety officials advise that it is best to stay out of the rivers for now, anyone deciding to brave the chilly water should remember that a life jacket is a must.

