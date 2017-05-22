Firefighter injured battling burning abandoned home in Beaverton

A Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue firefighter was injured battling a burning abandoned home in Beaverton.

Crews responded to the 1600 block of Nora Road at 3:10 p.m. Monday. Witnesses reported seeing smoke coming from a building in a wooded neighborhood area.

Firefighters confirmed the home was abandoned and due to its deteriorated condition, they took a defensive position to make sure the fire didn't spread to nearby brush or homes.

One firefighter was struck in the abdomen by falling wood debris. That firefighter was taken to the hospital and recovering, according to TVF&R.

The fire was under control by 4:45 p.m. with no threat to nearby homes. There was no word on a possible cause.

