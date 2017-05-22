OSU student stabbed in attack: ‘It felt like an eternity’

Oregon State senior Nolan Butuso said he and a couple of roommates had run into their backyard early Monday morning after hearing a fire, only to then hear another roommate scream as she was being attacked by a stranger with a knife in the house. (KPTV)

An Oregon State University student is speaking out after he and his roommates were attacked and stabbed by an intruder Monday.

It was an absolutely terrifying incident for the young people who live just a block away from campus. The attack happened at their rental house on Northwest 27th Street, where investigators were still collecting evidence and documenting every inch of the scene Monday afternoon.

Minutes after he was released from the hospital Monday, OSU senior Nolan Butuso told FOX 12 this was something he never imagined would happen to him.

Around 5:30 a.m., Butuso was asleep in his bedroom when he heard the sounds of a fire in his backyard. He and a couple roommates went outside to put it out, and when they came back in, they realized that a man armed with a knife was attacking his other roommates.

“One of our roommates, Katherine, she started screaming, and so we went up there to try to help her,” he said. “The gentleman came out and he was holding a knife, a standard kitchen knife, and he got me first in the face.”

Butuso said the man had a bandana covering half of his face and didn’t explain what he wanted or even say anything. Instead, Butuso told FOX 12 the man just went on a violent rampage, slashing and injuring five people in total.

“LoOKing back on it, it felt like an eternity. It was very fast paced, very high octane,” he recalled. “(He) just started attacking people, it was the oddest thing. I really couldn’t explain it to you. It was really odd.”

Butuso said the suspect punched him and slashed his cheek, breaking his eye socket. The suspect also left one of his roommates with severe wounds.

“He had a couple cuts on his head, and I think at one point the knife got him across the eye,” Butuso told FOX 12.

In all the chaos, the OSU senior said the attacker never said a word and that he still wants to know why the man attacked his home.

“If there was one thing I could ask, I’d really like to ask him that, because I don’t know what he was looking for,” Butuso said.

Officers showed up minutes later and found the suspect outside a nearby senior center. Police arrested the man but so far are not releasing his name or the names of the other victims.

In total, four men and one woman went to the hospital with injuries, with one of the victims being transported by helicopter to Portland for treatment.

Still, Butuso is grateful everyone is alive.

“I’m ok. My biggest concern is for the three roommates who got off a lot worse than me,” he said. “I’d say I was rather lucky in the whole situation.”

