Salem man sentenced to state hospital commitment for murdering mother

A Salem man was sentenced to commitment at the Oregon State Hospital for up to life for murdering his mother.

Jose Manzur-Roldan, 23, pleaded guilty Monday to the charge of murder constituting domestic violence.

Manzur-Roldan was arrested in February 2016.

Police responded to a home on Warbler Court Southeast near Wildcherry Drive on reports of a disturbance. Officers arrived and found the body of 45-year-old Maria Roldan-DeManzur inside the home.

Her son was detained and subsequently arrested.

Police said two young children were inside the home at the time of the killing. The children were not hurt.

Manzur-Roldan had been convicted of criminal mischief in 2015 involving his mother and was ordered to stay away from her.

Manzur-Roldan will be in the custody of the Oregon Psychiatric Security Review Board during his commitment at the Oregon State Hospital.

