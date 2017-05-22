Salem man sentenced to state hospital commitment for murdering m - KPTV - FOX 12

Salem man sentenced to state hospital commitment for murdering mother

Posted: Updated:
Jose Manzur-Roldan, jail booking photo Jose Manzur-Roldan, jail booking photo
SALEM, OR (KPTV) -

A Salem man was sentenced to commitment at the Oregon State Hospital for up to life for murdering his mother.

Jose Manzur-Roldan, 23, pleaded guilty Monday to the charge of murder constituting domestic violence.

Manzur-Roldan was arrested in February 2016.

Police responded to a home on Warbler Court Southeast near Wildcherry Drive on reports of a disturbance. Officers arrived and found the body of 45-year-old Maria Roldan-DeManzur inside the home.

Her son was detained and subsequently arrested.

Police said two young children were inside the home at the time of the killing. The children were not hurt.

Manzur-Roldan had been convicted of criminal mischief in 2015 involving his mother and was ordered to stay away from her.

Manzur-Roldan will be in the custody of the Oregon Psychiatric Security Review Board during his commitment at the Oregon State Hospital.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.