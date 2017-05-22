Former teacher sentenced to prison for hidden bathroom camera at - KPTV - FOX 12

Former teacher sentenced to prison for hidden bathroom camera at PCC Rock Creek

Posted: Updated:
Matthew Constantino, jail booking photo Matthew Constantino, jail booking photo
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A former Portland Community College teacher has been sentenced to more than three years in prison for hiding a camera in a bathroom on the Rock Creek campus.

Matthew Constantino, 39, pleaded guilty to four counts of invasion of personal privacy Monday.

The investigation began in October 2016 when a student told PCC staff about a camera hidden under the sink in a gender-neutral bathroom. The camera was pointed at the toilet area.

Investigators said they were able to identify multiple victims who had been recorded without their knowledge.

Detectives executed a search warrant at Constantino's home and said more evidence was found, including "up-skirt" videos recorded at locations away from PCC Rock Creek.

Constantino was placed on leave when the investigation began and was no longer employed by PCC by the time he was arraigned in April.

Constantino was sentenced Monday to three years and seven months in prison, along with two years post-prison supervision and five years probation. He must also register as a sex offender.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.