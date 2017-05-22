Man sentenced to 18 months in prison for luring, sex abuse of girl he met via online game

A man who pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree sex abuse and luring a minor involving a girl he met through an online game was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Wesley Zhang, 28, was convicted in May. He was arrested in August 2016.

Investigators said a 21-year-old woman reported that she was sexually assaulted by Zhang at a park in 2010 when she was 15.

Detectives said Zhang first contacted the victim when she was 11 years old via an online game.

Zhang told the victim that she was his girlfriend, according to police, and began to repeatedly engage in sexual behavior with her over the phone and on Skype when the girl was 14 years old.

When the girl was 15, investigators said Zhang arranged for her to come to Portland from her home in Washington to have sex with him.

Along with time in prison, Zhang was ordered to serve five years of probation and he must register as a sex offender.

