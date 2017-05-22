Portland man pleads guilty to luring, sex abuse involving girl he met via online game

A man pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree sex abuse and luring a minor involving a girl he met through an online game.

Wesley Zhang entered his plea to the charges in court Monday.

Zhang was arrested in August 2016. He was 27 years old at that time.

Investigators said a 21-year-old woman reported that she was sexually assaulted by Zhang at a park in 2010 when she was 15.

Detectives said Zhang first contacted the victim when she was 11 years old via an online game.

Zhang told the victim that she was his girlfriend, according to police, and began to repeatedly engage in sexual behavior with her over the phone and on Skype when the girl was 14 years old.

When the girl was 15, investigators said Zhang arranged for her to come to Portland from her home in Washington to have sex with him.

Zhang is scheduled to be sentenced on June 23.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.