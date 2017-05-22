Family, police, neighbors shocked over shooting of Gresham 9-year-old and mother

A suspect is on the run after shooting a 9-year-old boy and his 29-year-old mother in Gresham early Monday morning.

Both survived but were rushed to the hospital with critical injuries. Family members told FOX 12 they were both rushed into surgery at Legacy Emanuel Hospital.

Investigators said the mother was shot several times, but family members say they’re both doing well, all things considered, and now they’re urging anyone who has information that can help to come forward.

In the first light of day, investigators combed through the Gresham apartment where the boy and his mother were shot.

Neighbors like Ed Galberth heard the gunfire around 4:30 a.m.

“I heard three shots, just bang, bang, bang, and then probably about 15 seconds later I heard what sounded like somebody trying to muffle shots,” he described.

The Gresham Police Department said the apartment was specifically targeted. It is one of four in the same building, and none the other three were hit.

According to police, the shooter had long-since left the area when the first officers arrived on scene. A K-9 unit was brought in to search the neighborhood around 183rd Avenue just south of Halsey, but no one was found.

Officers said they were shaken by the age of the young victim.

“Anytime we get somebody that gets shot, it’s very concerning, but when you have a 9-year-old shot, it’s different,” Detective Adam Baker said.

People who live nearby say gunfire isn’t all that uncommon, but they’re struggling to understand how anyone could shoot a child. Neighbor Richard Moseley is a substitute teacher and said the news made him just sick.

“It makes me sick to my stomach. I work with children at different elementary schools around town, my roommate has a 10-year-old, and we’re wondering if it’s a friend of his or if it’s a child that came to the house yesterday to play,” he said.

The East County Major Crimes Team is investigating, along with members of the East Metro Gang Enforcement Team. Investigators haven’t as yet said anything about a possible motive and not released a description of the suspect if they are looking for one person or more.

Anyone with any information on this shooting is asked to call the Gresham Police Tip Line at 503-618-2719.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.