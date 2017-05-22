Police investigating deadly three-vehicle crash in Salem

Salem police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Saturday morning.

The Salem Police Department says at 7:06 a.m., officers were called out to the intersection of Portland Road Northeast and Chemawa Road Northeast on the report of a three-vehicle crash.

An investigation revealed a tan colored 1997 Honda Accord was traveling northbound on Portland Road NE when it was struck by a westbound 2015 Dodge Ram pickup truck in the intersection of Chemawa Road NE.

SPD says the impact caused the Honda to spin, striking a 2015 Ford Escape that was southbound on Portland Road NE.

Two people in the Ford Escape were not injured.

A passenger in the Honda, 32-year-old Paul Michael Peterson of Albany, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Honda, 51-year-old Ricky Lee Bias of Salem, was taken to a Salem hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Dodge Ram, 49-year-old Obed Lopez-Medina of Silverton, was taken to a Salem hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A passenger in Lopez-Medina's truck was not injured.

Salem police are continuing to investigate the crash. Anyone who may have seen the crash or has any information about it, is asked to contact the Salem Police Department Traffic Control Unit at 503-588-6171.

