Deputies: Man presumed drowned at Three Pools in Marion Co. - KPTV - FOX 12

Deputies: Man presumed drowned at Three Pools in Marion Co.

Posted: Updated:
Three Pools (KPTV file image) Three Pools (KPTV file image)
MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) -

Search and rescue crews are searching for a missing swimmer who was last seen in the Three Pools area Monday.

Marion County Sheriff's Office said a 25-year-old man was swimming with friends in the Three Pools area of the North Fork River around 4 p.m. when he did not resurface.

Search and rescue swimmers are searching the water but have not been able to locate the man who is presumed drowned.

MCSO said the Three Pools Recreation Area is now closed and will remain closed until dive operations are complete.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.