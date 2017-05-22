Deputies: Man presumed drowned at Three Pools in Marion Co.

Search and rescue crews are searching for a missing swimmer who was last seen in the Three Pools area Monday.

Marion County Sheriff's Office said a 25-year-old man was swimming with friends in the Three Pools area of the North Fork River around 4 p.m. when he did not resurface.

Search and rescue swimmers are searching the water but have not been able to locate the man who is presumed drowned.

MCSO said the Three Pools Recreation Area is now closed and will remain closed until dive operations are complete.

