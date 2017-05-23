Power outage affecting traffic, TriMet in downtown Portland

A power outage is affecting traffic and TriMet service in downtown Portland Monday night.

Portland police says the power outage is in the area of Broadway to Interstate 405 and Northeast Davis to Southwest Jefferson Street.

Pacific Power is reporting around 2,000 customers without power.

Pacific Power said there was damage to their system, so they de-energized part of the grid to save the system.

According to Pacific Power, customers should expect to be without power for 24 hours.

TriMet buses and MAX trains are delayed due to the widespread power outage. TriMet is reporting the repairs may take hours.

Power outage roughly Broadway to 405, NE Davis to SW Jefferson. May be several hours, check with your power provider for updates. @pdxfire — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) May 23, 2017

UPDATE: MAX/buses delayed due to dark traffic signals/widespread power outage caused by utility vault fire. Hearing repairs may take hours. — TriMet (@trimet) May 23, 2017

