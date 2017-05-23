Sinkhole opens up in middle of Beaverton neighborhood

A sinkhole has opened in the middle of a Beaverton neighborhood Monday afternoon.

At first glance, the sinkhole appears about the size of a manhole, but the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said underneath, it’s actually six feet wide and three to six inches deep.

The sinkhole opened up at Southwest 123rd Avenue and Southwest Denfield Street and someone in the neighborhood reported it Monday.

It might look small in pic, but this sinkhole @ 123/Denfield is 6' wide under asphalt. Road closed while assessing. pic.twitter.com/nKvzJa7Gma — WC Sheriff's Office (@WCSheriff) May 23, 2017

WCSO said they checked it out immediately and blocked it off.

Neighbors surrounded the sinkhole, walking by to see it and take pictures.

Many neighbors said it looked dangerous and they want to see it fixed as soon as possible.

“Yeah, I’m not getting close enough to check it out, but from what I can see over here, at least when I was standing off to the side, it does look like it’s pretty deep,” said one neighbor.

“Yeah, I could fall down that,” said another neighbor. “Kids could fall down that, playing around with it.”

WCSO said the area is safe and the sinkhole would be fixed at a later date.

