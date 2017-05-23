Sinkhole opens up in middle of Beaverton neighborhood

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office identified the victims who were involved in a deadly crash on I-84 in Wood Village Sunday.More >
An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert in northern England late Monday, killing at least 19 people and injuring dozens in what police say they are treating as a terrorist attack.More >
Police are investigating a stabbing that seriously injured multiple people at a home near the Oregon State University campus Monday morning.More >
A woman and her 9-year-old son were critically injured in a shooting in Gresham on Monday morning, according to police.More >
A 14-year-old boy, accompanied by his parents, turned himself in and confessed to groping a woman jogging in Forest Grove, according to police.More >
Unseasonably warm temperatures last fall caused water to breach the entrance to the Arctic's so-called "Doomsday" seed vault, one of humanity's last hopes after a global catastrophe, the company that manages the vault said last week.More >
Police have identified the 49-year-old woman who was hit and killed while crossing Highway 99W in Tigard on Sunday night.More >
President Donald Trump's budget would drive millions of people off of food stamps, part of a new wave of spending cut proposals that already are getting panned by lawmakers in both parties on Capitol Hill.More >
Officers in Beaverton report that they arrested a woman suspected of breaking into lockers at gyms across the area.More >
A veteran big game hunter was killed Friday when a member of the group he was guiding shot a charging elephant and the animal fell on him.More >
