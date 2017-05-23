Woman dies after boat crashes into Glenn Jackson Bridge pylon

A woman has died from injuries she sustained after a boat crashed into the Glenn Jackson Bridge Monday night.

Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said just after 8 p.m. marine units were called out to the report of a boat crash.

MCSO said the 18-20 foot boat was traveling at 45 miles per hour in the Columbia River when it hit a pylon of the Glenn Jackson Bridge on the north side.

Two people, a man and a woman, were on board and they were able to make it to shore on the Vancouver side.

The woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. She later passed away due to her injuries.

MCSO said at this point it is unclear if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

