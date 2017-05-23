Emergency crews respond to deadly crash along Hwy 99E near Oregon City

Oregon State Police responded to the scene of a deadly crash along Highway 99E near Oregon City Tuesday.

The crash was reported near the intersection of Hwy 99 and Paquet Street just before 8 a.m.

Troopers said the incident involved two sedans and a motorcycle.

One person was killed, according to OSP.

More information was not immediately available.

One lane of Highway 99E is closed. Drivers should avoid the area if possible.

