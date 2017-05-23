Emergency crews respond to deadly crash along Hwy 99E near Orego - KPTV - FOX 12

Emergency crews respond to deadly crash along Hwy 99E near Oregon City

Oregon State Police responded to the scene of a deadly crash along Highway 99E near Oregon City Tuesday.

The crash was reported near the intersection of Hwy 99 and Paquet Street just before 8 a.m.

Troopers said the incident involved two sedans and a motorcycle. 

One person was killed, according to OSP.

More information was not immediately available. Please stay with FOX 12 for more updates.

One lane of Highway 99E is closed. Drivers should avoid the area if possible. 

