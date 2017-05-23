Motorcyclist killed in four-vehicle crash on Hwy 99E in Oregon City area

A stopped motorcyclist was hit from behind and killed in a four-vehicle crash on Highway 99E in the Oregon City area.

Emergency crews responded to the scene near Paquet Street at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators said cars were stopped due to heavy traffic when the driver of a 2009 Audi failed to stop and rear-ended a motorcycle.

The motorcycle was pushed into the car in front of it, causing a chain reaction crash into another car.

The motorcycle rider, Johnnie O. Bennett, 56, of Oregon City, died in the crash, according to police.

The other drivers involved in the collision, including the 40-year-old woman driving the Audi, were not injured.

The investigation is ongoing and no enforcement action has been taken at this time, according to Oregon State Police.

Oregon State Police troopers were assisted by the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, Oregon City Police Department, Clackamas Fire District and the Oregon Department of Transportation.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.