Sketch released, reward offered to catch NE Portland deadly shooting suspects

Investigators are offering a reward to catch the suspects wanted for the deadly shooting of a man in northeast Portland.

Police responded to the entrance of the Menlo Park Elementary School recreation field in the area of Northeast 128th Avenue and Burnside Street the afternoon of April 15.

Larry Edwin Van Dolah Jr., 38, of St. Helens, was found suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the suspects are three black males between the ages of 16 to 20 years old. They were all wearing hooded sweatshirts, with two suspects wearing blue jeans and the third wearing dark-colored sweatpants.

The three suspects were last seen crossing Burnside Street toward Southeast 129th Avenue.

Police released a surveillance image Tuesday of the suspects walking in the area. A witness was able to provide a description of one of the suspects to a forensic sketch artist and a suspect sketch was also released Tuesday.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a cash reward up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in this case. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

