Gang Enforcement Team investigating shots fired in NE Portland

The Gang Enforcement Team is investigating shots fired in a northeast Portland neighborhood.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire near Northeast 60th Avenue and Emerson Street at 1:20 a.m. Tuesday.

Witnesses reported hearing gunfire and then a vehicle driving out of the area.

No gunshot victims were located in the area and none arrived at any area hospitals.

Anyone with information about this case or other gun crimes in the city of Portland is asked to contact the Portland Police Bureau's Tactical Operations Division at 503-823-4106 or gangs@portlandoregon.gov.

Anyone who sees a gun crime in progress should call 911.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.