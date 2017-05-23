Police ID woman killed in head-on Hwy 126W crash in Lane County

Police have identified a woman who died in a head-on crash on Highway 126W between Eugene and Veneta.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at 1:20 p.m. May 17.

Investigators said Larry Lay, 78, of Elmira, was driving a 2008 Dodge Ram 2500 westbound when he traveled into the oncoming lane and hit an eastbound 2011 Nissan Sentra.

The driver of the Nissan, 60-year-old Della Ann Shaver of Elmira, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lay was taken to the hospital for injuries described as non-life threatening.

No further information was released by Oregon State Police.

