Bridge Pedal changing route, organizers cite limited police staffing

An annual Portland bike ride spanning many of the city’s bridges will cross fewer of them this year, organizers said Tuesday.

The Providence Bridge Pedal 2017 will have a new route, which will not include the Burnside Bridge, the Broadway Bridge or the St. Johns Bridge.

Organizers of the event said the changes to the route are due to the limited number of Portland Police Bureau officers able to staff the event.

In the past, the event would be staffed by 70 officers, but this year the number available would have been less than half of that. Organizers said they worked for months with the PPB before coming to this decision.

“We have been working with the city for months – trying to come up with a resolution that can be supported by the limited resources of the Portland Police Bureau, while maintaining the essence of Portland’s quintessential summer cycling event,” Providence Bridge Pedal event director Rick Bauman said in a release. “In the end, we have reached agreement on a route that includes seven of Portland’s Willamette River bridges. The St. Johns, Broadway and Burnside bridges will not be included in this year’s ride.”

The Portland Police Bureau confirmed to FOX 12 that with a staffing shortage they are limited on how many officers are available for events like the Bridge Pedal.

In spite of the route changes, organizers are still looking forward to this year’ event and said there will be several different rides being offered, with all but the children’s ride heading over the upper decks of both the Marquam and Fremont bridges.

In addition to changes in the route, the Bite of Oregon event that is normally held at the same time as the Bridge Pedal has been moved to Labor Day weekend.

For a full list of the routes and changes, as well as other information including how to register, visit ProvidenceBridgePedal.org.

FOX 12 Oregon is a sponsor of this event.

