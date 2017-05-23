Portion of SE 122nd Ave. in Happy Valley closed due to deadly crash

A woman has died from injuries she sustained after a boat crashed into the Glenn Jackson Bridge Monday night.More >
A woman has died from injuries she sustained after a boat crashed into the Glenn Jackson Bridge Monday night.More >
A sinkhole has opened in the middle of a Beaverton neighborhood Monday afternoon.More >
A sinkhole has opened in the middle of a Beaverton neighborhood Monday afternoon.More >
Oregon State Police responded to the scene of a deadly crash along Highway 99E near Oregon City Tuesday.More >
Oregon State Police responded to the scene of a deadly crash along Highway 99E near Oregon City Tuesday.More >
Police announced they arrested a 22-year-old man accused of stabbing several people in a Corvallis house near the Oregon State University campus.More >
Police announced they arrested a 22-year-old man accused of stabbing several people in a Corvallis house near the Oregon State University campus.More >
The child was left in the car for about an hour and temperatures in the car ranged from 104 to 116 degrees, according to police.More >
The child was left in the car for about an hour and temperatures in the car ranged from 104 to 116 degrees, according to police.More >
A power outage is affecting traffic and TriMet service in downtown Portland Monday night.More >
A power outage is affecting traffic and TriMet service in downtown Portland Monday night.More >
Search and rescue crews are searching for a missing swimmer who was last seen in the Three Pools area Monday.More >
Search and rescue crews are searching for a missing swimmer who was last seen in the Three Pools area Monday.More >
An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.More >
An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.More >
Cortez Kennedy, Hall of Fame defensive tackle for the Seahawks, was found dead on Tuesday in Orlando, according to sources.More >
Cortez Kennedy, Hall of Fame defensive tackle for the Seahawks, was found dead on Tuesday in Orlando, according to sources.More >
Power was knocked out to thousands of customers Monday night, and Pacific Power said Tuesday morning that they may not have it fully restored until 9 p.m.More >
Power was knocked out to thousands of customers Monday night, and Pacific Power said Tuesday morning that they may not have it fully restored until 9 p.m.More >