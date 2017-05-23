Portion of SE 122nd Ave. in Happy Valley closed due to deadly crash

A deadly crash has closed part of Southeast 122nd Avenue near Happy Valley Tuesday afternoon.

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office reported that the road is closed from Sunnyside Road to Mountain Gate Road as crews respond to the scene.

The sheriff's office confirmed that three people were hit by a vehicle on the road, with one of those people dying.

Deputies are asking drivers to avoid the area.

SE 122 closed between Sunnyside and Mountain Gate in Happy Valley due to fatal traffic crash. Avoid area. pic.twitter.com/HgLREKj52n — Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) May 23, 2017

