Worker killed in crash at Happy Valley road construction site

A road construction worker was killed and two others were injured in a crash in a work zone in Happy Valley midday Tuesday.

According to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, a driver headed north on Southeast 122nd Avenue came into a construction zone, failing to yield to flaggers attempting to stop the vehicle.

The vehicle hit a flagger and two other construction workers then drove several hundred more feet before going off the road and flipping over into an embankment.

One of the construction workers died at the scene while the other two were taken to a nearby hospital.

Crews from the Clackamas Fire District responded to the scene to extricate the driver, who had been trapped inside his vehicle. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and accompanied by Happy Valley police.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, and the Clackamas County Crash and Reconstruction Team and homicide detective with the Happy Valley police have responded to the scene.

Investigators said they are checking to see if speed or impairment could have been a factor in the crash but neither has been confirmed as of yet.

According to the sheriff’s office, the workers were repairing and installing water lines. The construction workers were independent contract workers, not city employees.

The investigation has SE 122nd closed from Sunnyside Road to Spring Mountain Drive, and it is unknown when the road will reopen. Deputies are asking drivers to avoid the area.

SE 122 closed between Sunnyside and Mountain Gate in Happy Valley due to fatal traffic crash. Avoid area. pic.twitter.com/HgLREKj52n — Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) May 23, 2017

The crash happened just outside the Spring Mountain Elementary School, but the sheriff’s office noted that the school was not affected outside of slower traffic.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.