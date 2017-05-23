Police: Man pulls to I-5 shoulder, fires gun in road rage incident; witnesses sought

A man pulled over to the shoulder of Interstate 5 in Linn County and fired a gun at another vehicle in a road rage incident, according to police.

Troopers responded to the southbound lanes of I-5 near Millersburg at around 6 p.m. Monday.

Callers to 911 reported a Jeep Wrangler and a Chevrolet Silverado were involved in a case of road rage.

At some point, police said the driver of the Jeep, 43-year-old Christopher Tavernier of Eugene, pulled over, got out of his vehicle and fired a shot from a handgun at the pickup.

The truck was driven by a 23-year-old Albany man with his 43-year-old father from Lebanon as a passenger.

There were no reports of injuries.

Investigators said Tavernier left the scene and was located in the drive-through lane of a Starbucks in Albany.

Tavernier was taken into custody and a handgun was seized from his Jeep, according to police.

Tavernier was booked into the Linn County Jail on charges of menacing and harassment.

Police are asking any witnesses to this incident to contact Trooper Dakotah Keys at 541-967-2026.

