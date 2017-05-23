Police ID woman, 9-year-old son shot multiple times in Gresham

Police have identified a 29-year-old woman and her 9-year-old son who were shot multiple times in a Gresham home.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of Northeast 183rd Avenue at around 4:30 a.m. Monday.

They arrived at the scene and found Cherie Thompson, of Portland, and her son Lamar Horsley suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to the hospital with injuries described as life-threatening. They remained in the hospital Tuesday, but condition updates were not released by police.

Police said no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

Investigators said this is not believed to be a random act of violence, however the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation and no further details were released.

The East County Major Crime Team and the East Metro Gang Enforcement Team are investigating.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Gresham Police Department tip line at 503-618-2719.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.