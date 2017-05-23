Auction of campsites to view solar eclipse raises $60K for Oregon State Parks Foundation

An auction of 30 campsites to view the total solar eclipse in August raised $60,000 for the Oregon State Parks Foundation.

The online silent auction for spots at the Crooked River Campground in the Cove Palisades State Park in central Oregon received bids from across the country.

One winning bidder was from New York, while the others were all on the West Coast, according to the foundation.

The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department opened more than 1,000 additional campsites in April, after most of the regular campsites were reserved months earlier for the Aug. 21 eclipse date.

Those additional spots sold out in just over an hour.

Bids for the four-night campground spaces that were auctioned off averaged $500 per night.

Seth Miller, executive director of the Oregon State Parks Foundation, said Oregon's state parks are not funded by state taxes. Instead, visitor fees are the primary source of income, along with a fixed portion of Oregon Lottery revenues.

Funds raised by the auction will go toward the foundation and enables it to support programs to encourage healthy activities and outdoor education, as well as increasing access to the parks by under-served communities, according to a statement from the foundation.

