Deputies ID woman who died after boat crashed into bridge pylon in Columbia River

Deputies have identified the 46-year-old woman from Wilsonville who died when the boat she was riding in crashed into a bridge pylon in the Columbia River.

Multnomah County Sheriff's Office River Patrol Unit deputies responded to a report of a sinking boat near the Glenn Jackson Bridge at 8:15 p.m. Monday.

Witnesses on shore used their boat to reach a man and woman in the water. The good Samaritans returned to the Vancouver side of the river where they were met by deputies.

CPR was performed on the woman, but she later died at the hospital. She was identified Tuesday as 46-year-old Heidi Knight.

The driver of the boat, 55-year-old Steven Schalk of Milwaukie, was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Schalk and Knight were not wearing life jackets, according to deputies.

Investigators said their boat sank after hitting a pylon of the Glenn Jackson Bridge at a high rate of speed. Only pieces of the boat have been recovered, as the bulk of the wreckage never resurfaced after sinking.

Deputies said speed and water conditions are considered likely factors in the crash.

The investigation is continuing and no other details were released.

