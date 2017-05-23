Power being restored in downtown Portland after fire in underground electrical room

After nearly 24 hours, power has been restored to most customers in downtown Portland

A fire in an underground electrical room near Northeast Couch Street and Northeast 8th Avenue knocked out power for more than 2,000 customers Monday night.

Traffic was still impacted in the area Tuesday afternoon, and transportation officials said drivers should expect a slow evening commute with several traffic signals down.

Phone lines were also out for much of the day but have since been restored.

Pacific Power also said they are not yet sure what caused the fire.

Around 4:30 p.m., Pacific Power began restoring power to customers in downtown Portland. Most customers will have power restored by 8 p.m.

According to Pacific Power, about 24 customers close to the damage area may be out into Wednesday morning.

Multnomah County officials are running a reception center for those needing assistance at the Mead Building on Southwest 5th Avenue.

Please RT: Reception Center open during downtown power outage https://t.co/w6SUVmpLa1 pic.twitter.com/Dpk2xCyCBb — MultCoHumanServices (@MultCoDCHS) May 23, 2017

For some downtown businesses, the loss of power on Tuesday was a big hit.

"It affects people dramatically because we do treat a lot of emergent needs here, people with serious pain and infections and things of that nature," dentist Dr. Cathryn Majeran said. "We can't do anything. We have to have sterile instruments, we have to have compressed air to function and we have to have light."

"Staying closed one weekday, it hurts a lot for me," Rosales Taqueria cart owner Abraham Serrano Rosales added. "I don't know much money it's going to be today, but better than nothing."

