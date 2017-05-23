Repairs continue as downtown power outage stretches to nearly 24 hours

After nearly 24 hours, it is still lights out for a portion of downtown Portland.

A fire in an underground electrical room near Northeast Couch Street and Northeast 8th Avenue knocked out power for more than 2,000 customers.

Traffic was still impacted in the area Tuesday afternoon, and transportation officials said drivers should expect a slow evening commute with several traffic signals down.

Phone lines were also out for much of the day but have since been restored.

Residents are expected to be without power until around 9 p.m., but the good news is that Pacific Power is making progress repairing the damage. Pacific Power also said they are not yet sure what caused the fire.

Multnomah County officials are also running a reception center for those needing assistance at the Mead Building on Southwest 5th Avenue.

Please RT: Reception Center open during downtown power outage https://t.co/w6SUVmpLa1 pic.twitter.com/Dpk2xCyCBb — MultCoHumanServices (@MultCoDCHS) May 23, 2017

For some downtown businesses, this loss of power has been a big hit.

"It affects people dramatically because we do treat a lot of emergent needs here, people with serious pain and infections and things of that nature," dentist Dr. Cathryn Majeran said. "We can't do anything. We have to have sterile instruments, we have to have compressed air to function and we have to have light."

"Staying closed one weekday, it hurts a lot for me," Rosales Taqueria cart owner Abraham Serrano Rosales added. "I don't know much money it's going to be today, but better than nothing."

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.