Murder suspect accused of beheading mother, stabbing store worker pleads not guilty

A man accused of murdering his mother and carrying her head into a grocery store where he stabbed a worker has pleaded not guilty.

Joshua Webb, 36, was arraigned Tuesday on charges of murder, abuse of a corpse, attempted murder, assault and aggravated animal abuse.

Investigators said Webb killed his mother, 59-year-old Tina Marie Webb, at their home on South Elwood Road in Colton on May 14.

Joshua Webb was arrested later that day at the Estacada Harvest Market Thriftway.

Investigators said he was carrying a knife and his mother's severed head when he stabbed 66-year-old Michael Wagner.

Wagner was taken to the hospital and has since been treated and released.

Joshua Webb was held down by other employees until emergency crews arrived at the scene. He was taken to the hospital before he was booked into the Clackamas County Jail.

A friend told FOX 12 that Joshua Webb is not on drugs and does not struggle with mental health issues.

David Webb, Joshua's father and Tina's husband, told the Associated Press he didn't have any answers about why this happened.

A dog was also found dead at their home. David Webb said they had recently purchased a dog for their son because he wanted one.

A possible motive for the crimes has not been released.

Joshua Webb is due back in court May 26. He remains in jail without bail.

