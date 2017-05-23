Victim of Corvallis stabbing recounts horror of attack

Benjamin Bucknell, 22, faces six counts of attempted murder after police say he attacked the people in a home near the OSU campus early Monday morning. (KPTV)

Dan Rinkevich is recovering from 22 stab wounds after a man came into his girlfriend’s home near the OSU campus and attacked Rinkevich, his girlfriend and three other roomates. (KPTV)

The Corvallis man charged with attacking and stabbing five young people near the Oregon State University campus faced a judge Tuesday.

Benjamin Bucknell, 22, appeared in court charged with six counts of attempted murder. Bucknell has obvious wounds on his face, some of which were caused by Dan Rinkevich.

Rinkevich spoke to FOX 12 from his hospital bed Tuesday, saying he was asleep next to his girlfriend Catherine in her rental house Monday morning when all of a sudden, someone started attacking them.

“He tried to stab her, I heard the screaming. I woke up, and like, he punched me in the face,” he said over the phone. “But I noticed he had her cornered, so I grabbed him and threw him against a mirror.”

Police say Bucknell first started a fire in the backyard of the home on Northwest 27th Street and then barged into the house, stabbing Rinkevich, his girlfriend Catherine, Nolan Butuso and two other roommates.

After a brutal fight, Rinkevich said the attacker finally ran out, but it wasn’t until paramedics started cutting off his shirt that he realized he had 22 stab wounds.

“The EMT had to slap me a few times to make sure I didn’t pass out, and everybody lost a lot of blood,” he recalled.

Officers said Bucknell just got out of jail last week on a pending burglary case from February. He was also convicted of trespassing on the OSU campus in 2015.

Rinkevich said Bucknell didn’t say a word and he can’t think of any possible motive, but he’s just relieved it’s over.

“He seemed like almost in a zombie state,” he said. “I was more worried about him getting out, but now that I know that he’s locked up and he has all these charges… I feel safer than I did yesterday, that’s for sure.”

Bucknell likely won’t be getting out anytime soon. His bail was set at $1 million and he will be back in court on June 6.

