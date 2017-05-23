Portland restaurants Le Pigeon, Little Bird Bistro bring back ti - KPTV - FOX 12

Portland restaurants Le Pigeon, Little Bird Bistro bring back tipping

Le Pigeon (FOX 12 file image) Le Pigeon (FOX 12 file image)
After experimenting with a gratuity-free payment plan, two popular Portland restaurants have reached the tipping point again. 

Last summer, Le Pigeon and Little Bird Bistro took tipping off the table. But this week, the owners have decided to bring it back.

In a statement about the change, the co-owner of the restaurants said in part: 

"While we are proud to have experimented with this format, it unfortunately did not work as well as we would have hoped. Our hope was that it would enable us to better support all of our employees in different and better ways, and improve our guests' experience. While it was successful in many ways for some, it was not so for all." 

