SolarWorld warning employees of upcoming layoffs

SolarWorld Americas Inc. in Hillsboro sent letters to employees warning them of upcoming layoffs.

Letters were sent to all 800 employees telling workers a mass layoff or plant closure could be coming as soon as July.

A spokesperson for the company says it will continue to work with suppliers and customers to determine what size the company should be.

SolarWorld and other solar manufacturers have been under considerable pressure for years because of cheaper products from China.

