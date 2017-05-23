Beaverton girl’s fundraiser to help local kids a success

A Beaverton girl's fundraiser over the weekend to help local kids was a huge success.

Ella Osborne is the latest recipient of the FOX 12 Les Schwab Tire Centers "Be the Change" Award.

Ella is visually impaired and wanted to help other kids like her. She organized the "Vision Fun Run" to raise money and awareness for kids with visual and hearing needs.

Her family says there was a great turnout at the run over the weekend.

About 200 people turned out, and they raised more than $6,100, tripling last year's total.

Ella's mom thanked the community for stepping up and making a difference.

