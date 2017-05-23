Deputies suspend search for missing swimmer presumed drowned at Three Pools

Marion County Sheriff's Office said the search for a missing swimmer presumed drowned at Three Pools has been suspended.

On Tuesday, MCSO deputies and the Search and Rescue Team, along with the Water Rescue Team from the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office searched the Three Pools area for a missing 25-year-old man.

Rescue crews were called out to the Three Pools Recreation Area around 4 p.m. Monday after the man was swimming with friends and did not resurface.

Crews were not able to find the man Monday night and resumed the search Tuesday afternoon but the man was not found.

MCSO said due to high waters and treacherous conditions all further searches have been suspended.

The name of the man has not been released because the Sheriff's Office has not been able to contact the mans family.

MCSO would like to remind residents and visitors to use extreme caution in open waters, know your swimming ability and always wear a life jacket.

