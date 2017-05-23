Deputies suspend search for missing swimmer presumed drowned at Three Pools

A deadly crash has closed part of Southeast 122nd Avenue near Happy Valley Tuesday afternoon.More >
A woman has died from injuries she sustained after a boat crashed into the Glenn Jackson Bridge Monday night.More >
A sinkhole has opened in the middle of a Beaverton neighborhood Monday afternoon.More >
Police have identified a 29-year-old woman and her 9-year-old son who were shot multiple times in a Gresham home.More >
A stopped motorcyclist was hit from behind and killed in a four-vehicle crash on Highway 99E in the Oregon City area.More >
An Alaska man is accused of killing his girlfriend after he shot himself and the bullet traveled through his head and hit his girlfriend in the chest.More >
Police announced they arrested a 22-year-old man accused of stabbing several people in a Corvallis house near the Oregon State University campus.More >
The child was left in the car for about an hour and temperatures in the car ranged from 104 to 116 degrees, according to police.More >
Cortez Kennedy, Hall of Fame defensive tackle for the Seahawks, was found dead on Tuesday in Orlando, according to sources.More >
