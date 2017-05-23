Recovery effort suspended for missing swimmer at High Rocks Park - KPTV - FOX 12

Recovery effort suspended for missing swimmer at High Rocks Park

A recovery effort at High Rocks Park for missing swimmer has been suspended Tuesday night.

Gladstone Fire said around 7:20 p.m. a man jumped into the water from the rocks. The swimmer came up but was struggling in the strong current and went back under. He did not resurface.

Clackamas County Sheriff's Office Water Rescue Team responded to the scene. 

Just after 9 p.m., CCSO said the recovery effort has been suspended because the current is too strong.

