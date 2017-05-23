Recovery effort underway for missing swimmer at High Rocks Park - KPTV - FOX 12

Recovery effort underway for missing swimmer at High Rocks Park

Posted: Updated:
High Rocks in Gladstone (KPTV file image) High Rocks in Gladstone (KPTV file image)
GLADSTONE, OR (KPTV) -

A search for a missing swimmer at High Rocks Park is now a recovery effort.

Gladstone Fire said around 7:20 p.m. a man jumped into the water from the rocks. The swimmer came up but was struggling in the strong current and went back under. He did not resurface.

Clackamas County Sheriff's Office Water Rescue Team is on scene. Crews are now in recovery mode.

This is developing news. Stay with FOX 12 Oregon and kptv.com for updates.

