Missing 74-year-old Portland man with dementia found safe

Jodie Leon Harris (Courtesy: Portland Police Bureau) Jodie Leon Harris (Courtesy: Portland Police Bureau)
Portland police said Wednesday a 74-year-old man who had been reported missing has been located.  

Police asked the public Tuesday for help in finding Jodie Leon Harris. 

At 1:30 p.m., Harris left the Oregon Health Clinic in the Gateway District and was last seen walking towards the Gateway Fred Meyer.

Harris suffers from dementia and is not familiar with the Portland area, according to police.

Police said Harris does not have a cell phone and does not have any ID with him.

Harris is described as a black man, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds.

Police released a surveillance image of Harris that was taken on Tuesday.

