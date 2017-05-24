Portland police searching for missing 74-year-old man with dementia

Portland police is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 74-year-old man.

Police said on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m., Jodie Leon Harris left the Oregon Health Clinic in the Gateway District and was last seen walking towards the Gateway Fred Meyer.

Harris suffers from dementia and is not familiar with the Portland area, according to police.

Police said Harris does not have a cell phone and does not have any ID with him.

Harris is described as a black man, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds.

Police released a surveillance image of Harris that was taken on Tuesday.

Anyone who sees Harris is asked to call 911 immediately. Anyone with non-emergency information should contact Detective Lori Fonken at 503-823-1081, lori.fonken@portlandoregon.gov.

