Two men caught on camera breaking into Vancouver lighting business

A brazen break-in at a lighting business was caught on motion activated security cameras.

The owner of Advanced Lighting, located at 2607 East 5th Street in Vancouver, told FOX 12 that on Saturday around 5 a.m., two suspects used bolt cutters to get through a fence and then broke through the office door.

The owner, Dave Knoedler, says the suspects made off with a haul which included three computers, cell phones, tools, a painting, and a stack of mail that had customer checks.

"We've been here three years. Everything's been real quiet until then so they're obviously stalking out places around here and I just happened to be that night," said Knoedler. "They need to be caught because it's going to happen to the next guy."

Knoedler estimates all of the stuff stolen is worth between $4,000 and $5,000.

The suspects are described as two white men in their 20's or 30's. No additional information is available.

Anyone with information about the break-in is asked to call Vancouver police.

