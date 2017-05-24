One man seriously injured in shooting in downtown Portland

Police are searching for a shooting suspect after a man was injured along Burnside Street in southwest Portland Wednesday.

Portland police officers were called to the scene at 3rd Avenue and Burnside Street around 2:12 a.m. on the report of a shooting.

Officers arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound on the southwest corner of 3rd and Burnside.

Crime tape is down but police investigating an early morning shooting in downtown. One man in hospital. #fox12 pic.twitter.com/Tye0B4CMJF — Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) May 24, 2017

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Police believe there may have been some sort of argument leading up to the shooting.

The suspect is described as a black man with a mustache wearing a light-colored shirt and a dark hat. He was seen running from the scene on 3rd Avenue towards Old Town.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Portland Police Bureau.

