Deputies searching for missing 12-year-old boy in Clackamas County

12-yr-old Malic Martinez (Courtesy: CCSO) 12-yr-old Malic Martinez (Courtesy: CCSO)
Deputies are searching for a 12-year-old boy who went missing from his home in Clackamas County near Brightwood Tuesday afternoon.

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said Malic Martinez was last seen leaving his home in the 58000 block of Highway 26 around 4 p.m. 

Deputies believe Malic headed south into a wooded area behind his home.

Search and rescue crews are actively searching the area. 

He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, black or gray gym shorts, black Nike track shoes and a backpack.

Malic’s family believes he may have been attempting to go to Sandy.

Deputies said Malic has no survival training and is not equipped for cold temperatures.

If you see Malic, call 911 immediately. 

