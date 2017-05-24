Deputies searching for missing 12-year-old boy in Clackamas County

A deadly crash has closed part of Southeast 122nd Avenue near Happy Valley Tuesday afternoon.More >
An Alaska man is accused of killing his girlfriend after he shot himself and the bullet traveled through his head and hit his girlfriend in the chest.More >
Investigators said Joshua Webb was carrying a knife and his mother's severed head when he stabbed 66-year-old Michael Wagner at the Estacada Harvest Market Thriftway.More >
A recovery effort at High Rocks Park for missing swimmer has been suspended Tuesday night.More >
A stopped motorcyclist was hit from behind and killed in a four-vehicle crash on Highway 99E in the Oregon City area.More >
Police have identified a 29-year-old woman and her 9-year-old son who were shot multiple times in a Gresham home.More >
The online silent auction for spots at the Crooked River Campground in the Cove Palisades State Park in central Oregon received bids from across the country.More >
The Corvallis man charged with attacking and stabbing five young people near the Oregon State University campus faced a judge Tuesday as one of the victims described the ordeal from his hospital bed.More >
Multnomah County Sheriff's Office River Patrol Unit deputies responded to a report of a sinking boat near the Glenn Jackson Bridge on Monday night.More >
