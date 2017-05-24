Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon – Wednesday, May 24

Here are the links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Wednesday, May 24:

Superheroes, villains, zombies from “The Walking Dead” and more celebrities than you can count are coming to the Heroes & Villains Fan Fest in Portland in June. If you get the chance to go to the star-studded event, you can score the opportunity to get an epic tattoo. Chris 51 from the A&E show “Epic Ink” will be offering tattoos at various conventions, including the fan fest in Portland. MORE caught up with Chris 51 at Other World’s Games & Comics in Hillsdale to learn more about the tattoos and the show. The comic shop also offers summer camps for young kids. Learn more at OtherWorldGames.com. Learn more about the convention at HeroesFanFest.com.

Are you thinking of moving or perhaps your life is in transition and you need to downsize? It can seem like a pretty daunting task. MORE’s organizing expert Vicki Norris has a few tips on how you can get rid of things that could clutter up your new space. For more organizing tips, visit RestoringOrder.com.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.