Deputies respond to Hazel Dell domestic incident involving gun - KPTV - FOX 12

Deputies respond to Hazel Dell domestic incident involving gun

HAZEL DELL, WA (KPTV) -

A man and a woman were taken into custody Wednesday morning after a reported domestic disturbance in Hazel Dell.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded reports of an armed physical disturbance in the parking lot of the Forest Creek Apartments at 7316 Northeast 16th Avenue in Hazel Dell.

According to witnesses, a couple left the scene in a silver sedan. Deputies found the car nearby with both a man and woman inside.

When the pair was asked to get out of the vehicle, a shotgun was fired from inside the car. Preliminary information indicated the blast was accidental and unintentional. The blast did not injure anyone.

The man was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries unrelated to the shotgun blast. The woman was taken into custody.

Investigators said the couple is married but estranged. The investigation is ongoing and a Major Crimes Unit detective is assisting the sheriff’s office.

FOX 12

