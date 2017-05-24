Missing 75-year-old Portland man found safe

A missing 75-year-old Portland man has been found safe.

Police asked for the public's help locating Gordon "Hurley" Baird on Tuesday night after he left his southeast Portland home earlier in the day and did not return.

On Wednesday afternoon, police said Baird had been found and he is no longer a missing person.

No other details were released by officers.

