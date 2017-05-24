Police seek help in finding missing Portland man

A 75-year-old man has been missing since Tuesday and now Portland police are asking for the public’s help.

The Portland Police Bureau’s Missing Persons Unit announced Wednesday that it is seeking help in locating Gordon “Hurley” Baird.

He was last seen Tuesday leaving his southeast Portland home. Baird is described as a white man who is 5 feet 11 inches tall, 165 pounds and balding with white hair.

Baird’s family describes him as being in the early stages of dementia but is generally healthy. Police said he should know his name and be able to ask for help.

Baird left his home in a red 2007 Mazda pick-up with Oregon license plates reading 922CXJ.

Anyone who sees Baird of the pick-up should contact police by calling 911. For anyone with non-emergency information, they are asked to contact Detective Lori Fonken at 503-823-1081 or lori.fonken@portlandoregon.gov.

