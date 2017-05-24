'Epic Ink' star to tattoo fans at Heroes & Villains Fan Fest

Superheroes, villains, zombies from “The Walking Dead” and more celebrities than you can count are coming to the Heroes & Villains Fan Fest in Portland in June.

If you get the chance to go to the star-studded event, you can score the opportunity to get an epic tattoo. Chris 51 from the A&E show “Epic Ink” will be offering tattoos at various conventions, including the fan fest in Portland.

MORE caught up with Chris 51 at Other World’s Games & Comics in Hillsdale to learn more about the tattoos and the show.

Tickets for kids under 10 and those with military identification are free. The comic shop also offers summer camps for young kids.Learn more at OtherWorldGames.com. Learn more about the convention at HeroesFanFest.com.

