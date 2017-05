Are you thinking of moving or perhaps your life is in transition and you need to downsize? It can seem like a pretty daunting task.

MORE’s organizing expert Vicki Norris has a few tips on how you can get rid of things that could clutter up your new space.

For more organizing tips from Vicki, visit RestoringOrder.com.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.